Region 7 Republicans holding rally, BBQ

The following is a news release from Region 7 Republicans.

IDAHO FALLS — The Region 7 Republican Rally and BBQ will be held Saturday, Aug. 25, at the Tautphaus Park Hockey Shelter in Idaho Falls. The event will begin at 6 p.m. with a social hour with the Idaho Old Time Fiddlers playing both during social hour as well as during the program.

Dinner will begin at 7 p.m.

The Region VII Republican Rally will also feature keynote remarks by Lt Governor and the Republican Nominee for Governor, Brad Little. He will be joined by the Master of Ceremonies Sen. Brent Hill.

Office holders and candidates throughout the region will be introduced.

For nearly 50 years, the Region 7 BBQ has brought the community together, allowing families to interact with their elected leaders and celebrate this nation. Proceeds from this family friendly event go towards assisting Republican candidates throughout the region.

Region VII is comprised of nine counties in South Eastern Idaho: Bonneville, Butte, Clark, Custer, Fremont, Jefferson, Lemhi, Madison and Teton. The public is invited to attend and can purchase tickets from Republican officials and precinct committeemen in any of those counties.