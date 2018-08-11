Rigby man drowns in Fremont County Pond

ST. ANTHONY — A Rigby man drowned in a private pond near St. Anthony on Friday.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office confirms Michael Jones, 40, hit his head while he was recreating at the pond. He was knocked unconscious and slipped under the water.

Emergency crews were able to locate him within about 10 minutes, and lifesaving measures were performed for 30 minutes before he was declared dead, according to Fremont County deputies.

The family declined to comment on the death, but asked the public to respect their privacy during this difficult time.

No other information is expected to be released.