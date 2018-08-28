Road briefly blocked after freezer truck burns up on US 20

ISLAND PARK — A section of U.S. Highway 20 was briefly blocked Tuesday due to a semi-truck fire along the road.

Fremont County Sheriff Len Humphries said the incident occurred around 1 p.m. just north of Last Chance in Island Park.

Officials say a semi-truck carrying frozen dairy and vegetables crashed resulting in a fire. It’s unclear what caused the vehicle to crash.

The road was completely blocked for about an hour and reopened around 2:00 p.m.

No one was injured in the crash or subsequent fire.

The truck was carrying frozen string cheese and potatoes.