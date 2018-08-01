UPDATE: Severe thunderstorm warning expires

UPDATE:

All severe thunderstorm warnings expired as of 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Minor thunderstorms and windy conditions are expected to continue in the region throughout the evening.

ORIGINAL STORY:

ATOMIC CITY — The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm warning in Bonneville, Bingham and Butte counties.

At 4:45 p.m. the storm was located seven miles east of INL near Atomic City, according to NWS. The storm is moving east at 30 mph.

Winds gusting up to 60 mph are predicted, which will likely cause damage to roofs, siding and trees.

The warning, which expires at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, will most impact the communities of Atomic City, Moreland, Taber, Rockford and East Butte.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article as more details are released.