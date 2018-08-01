Severe thunderstorm warning in Bonneville and Jefferson County

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com

Weather

  Published at  | 
Updated at

Share This
Damage from one of Wednesday’s storms in St. Anthony | Courtesy Rod Moulton

IDAHO FALLS — A severe thunderstorm is moving over Bonneville and Jefferson counties.

As of 6:20 p.m. Wednesday the storm was located over Iona or near Idaho Falls and was moving east at 30 mph.

Weather sensors in Idaho Falls reported winds in excess of 55 to 60 mph. National Weather Service officials say damage to roofs, siding and trees is likely.

The most impacted communities include: Idaho Falls, Rigby, Ririe Reservoir, Ammon, Iona, Ucon and Ririe.

The warning expires at 6:45 p.m.

Respond to this story

Stories You May Be Interested In:

If you choose local pickup, please get your gift certificate at our office at 400 W. Sunnyside in Idaho Falls Dismiss