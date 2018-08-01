Severe thunderstorm warning in Bonneville and Jefferson County
Nate Sunderland, EastIdahoNews.com
Weather
IDAHO FALLS — A severe thunderstorm is moving over Bonneville and Jefferson counties.
As of 6:20 p.m. Wednesday the storm was located over Iona or near Idaho Falls and was moving east at 30 mph.
Weather sensors in Idaho Falls reported winds in excess of 55 to 60 mph. National Weather Service officials say damage to roofs, siding and trees is likely.
The most impacted communities include: Idaho Falls, Rigby, Ririe Reservoir, Ammon, Iona, Ucon and Ririe.
The warning expires at 6:45 p.m.
