Severe thunderstorm watch issued in eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for the following counties: Bannock, Bear Lake, Bingham, Bonneville, Caribou, Cassia, Franklin, Oneida and Power.

The watch, which also extends into northern Utah and western Wyoming, is in effect until 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Hail of up to 1.5 inches is possible along with isolated damaging winds that could reach between 60 to 75 mph, according to NWS.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe weather, but that storms have not yet materialized. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings.

