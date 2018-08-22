Severe thunderstorms warning issued throughout eastern Idaho

IDAHO FALLS — Several major thunderstorms are working there way through eastern Idaho this afternoon.

The National Weather Service has issued multiple severe thunderstorm warnings.

The first is impacting central Bonneville and Bingham County. At 4:10 p.m. the storm was near Moreland moving northeast at 25 mph. Winds of 60 mph are being predicted with quarter size hail. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This warning expires at 4:45 p.m.

The second severe storm is impacting Fremont, Jefferson, Clark and Madison counties. At 4:05 the storm was located along a line extending 10 miles west of Dubois to near Hamer, moving east at 35 mph. Gusts of 60 mph and quarter size hail have been reported. Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. This warning expires at 5:15 p.m.

A smaller storm system is making its way through Arimno and McCammon moving northeast at 25 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with this storm.