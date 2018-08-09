Sex offender pleads guilty to new charges nearly 20 years after first being convicted

IDAHO FALLS — A sex offender convicted nearly two decades ago in Madison County pleaded guilty Monday to having sexual contact with a minor in 2017 in Bonneville County.

Justin Dee Jensen, 40, pleaded guilty to sexual battery of a minor after being arrested for touching a 17-year-old victim on her breast and inner thigh area.

When police questioned Jensen he said he was “massaging” her because she was hurting.

Jensen was convicted in Oct. 2000 for felony sexual abuse of a minor under 16. He was sentenced to three years fixed and nine years indeterminate. The court retained jurisdiction and he was put on a 120-day rider program by the late District Judge Brent Moss. After completing the rider he was put on probation for 10 years.

According to court documents, when questioned by police about his previous conviction, Jensen said he knows he “will never be cured.”

Jensen is scheduled to appear before District Judge Dane Watkins on Sep. 24, for sentencing.