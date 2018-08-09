Sharps Fire still burning after 12 days; 68 percent contained

Share This

BLAINE COUNTY — Local and federal fire crews are making substantial progress on the Sharps Fire in central Idaho.

The fire, located about six miles east of Bellevue, started on July 29 and has grown to some 64,646 acres of burned grassland and trees in the Sawtooth National Forest.

Sections of the national forest have been closed to the public so firefighters can continue to battle the blaze. Additionally, the Bureau of Land Management has closed public lands around the fire and multiple roads and trails remain closed throughout the region. For a complete list of closures click here.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office has concluded the Sharps Fire was started by a man not properly using an exploding target. Ryan M. Jensen, 35, of Bellevue admitted to deputies he started the fire. He has not been arrested, but will appear in court in the future, Sheriff Steve Harkins said in a news release.

RELATED: Man walks into Sheriff’s Office, admits to starting 54,000 acre fire

A total of 425 firefighters are battling the fire.

For more information on the blaze click here.