Shelley man hospitalized after semi rolls on I-15

Share This

BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police are investigating a one-vehicle injury crash on Interstate 15.

The crash occurred at 3:15 p.m. Friday near exit 98 outside of Blackfoot.

Police reports show Mark Madsen, 51, of Shelley, was driving a 2005 Freightliner southbound on Interstate 15 when a front tire blew and the vehicle went off the road and rolled. Madsen was extricated and transported via ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls.

Madsen’s condition is not known.