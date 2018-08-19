Six people hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Caribou County

Share This

CARIBOU COUNTY — Authorities are investigating a two vehicle crash on Idaho Highway 30 that sent six people to the hospital.

The crash occurred at 11:30 p.m. Saturday near milepost 386, according to a news release.

Police reports show one vehicle was occupied by driver Don Jorgensen, 65, and passenger Gloria Jorgensen, 65, both of Blackfoot. The Jorgensen’s vehicle collided with another vehicle carrying the following four people: driver Jadin Beck, 21, and passengers Brittley Eldredge, 22, Spencer Johnson, 23, and Rachel Williams, 18 of Layton and Smithfield, Utah.

Due to the serious nature of the crash, emergency crews were called to the scene for extrication.

All involved were transported to the Caribou Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Information about injuries to the drivers and passengers was not available.