Southeast Idaho cyclist killed in Utah crash

Share This

NEWTON, Utah — A southeast Idaho man was killed in Utah Saturday after his bicycle collided with a car.

Police reports show Derek Steadman, 45, of Preston, was traveling southbound on SR-218 approaching 6400 North near Newton, Utah. A Buick Lacrosse was traveling northbound on SR-218, attempting to turn left onto 6400 North, according to a Utah Highway Patrol news release.

The driver of the Lacrosse, who the Herald Journal identified as a 75-year-old Cache Valley woman, did not see the cyclist and turned in front of him.

Steadman hit the passenger side front corner of the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries. He died at the scene.

It is unknown if the woman was cited in the crash.