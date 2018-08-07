St. Anthony police want your help identifying two individuals

SAINT ANTHONY — St. Anthony Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two individuals involved in an alleged shoplifting incident at the St. Anthony Broulim’s grocery store on Aug. 6.

Police say the two were seen on surveillance cameras at the store around 9:30 p.m.

Contact the St. Anthony Police Department at 208-624-4001 with any information, or contact dispatch at 208-624-4482 and ask for the city officer on duty.