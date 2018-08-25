Temporary road closure in Rexburg beginning Monday

The following is a news release from the city of Rexburg.

REXBURG – Please be aware that there will be a temporary road closure on South 2nd East from 3rd South to 7th South beginning on Monday, August 27th to Thursday September 13th.

The road will be closed for complete reconstruction. Due to the type of reconstruction method being used, limited access will be maintained for affected apartments and Central High School only.

We appreciate your patience during this construction period.

For specific questions regarding the project please contact: Jeff Arlen with HK Contractors at (208) 317-8658. For general inquires please contact the city of Rexburg at (208) 359-3020.