This man may have information about a child who was sexually abused and the FBI needs your help finding him

Share This

SALT LAKE CITY — The Federal Bureau of Investigation is seeking the public’s help regarding a man who may have critical information about a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

A video depicting the unidentified man, known only as John Doe, shows him with the child and was first noted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in October 2017. Officials believe the video was produced prior to that date.

The Caucasian man is likely between 30 and 40 years old. He appears to be heavyset with dark colored hair. He could be heard speaking English in the video, according to a news release from FBI Salt Lake City Field Office.

The man, who could be anywhere in the world, is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program initiatives, both of which represent strategic partnerships between the FBI and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Operation Rescue Me focuses on utilizing clues obtained through in-depth image analysis to identify child victims depicted in child exploitation material, while ECAP seeks national and international media exposure of unknown adults (referred to as John/Jane Does) who visibly display their faces and/or other distinguishing characteristics in association with child pornography images.

Anyone with information is asked to provide a tip online here, or by calling the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI.