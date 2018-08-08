This woman admitted to committing several crimes and police need your help finding her

REXBURG — Police are requesting the public’s help in locating a woman who committed fraudulent crimes.

Peggy Anne Rodriguez pleaded guilty in 2016 to five counts of fraudulent crimes stemming from her arrest in Rexburg on March 17, 2016.

Police say Rodriguez and her husband, Nicolas Cendejas, traveled to Rexburg with the intent to use false and forged documents to obtain a loan from a quick cash business. Police were contacted by an employee who was familiar with Rodriguez as she had attempted to do similar transactions at an Idaho Falls quick cash store.

Rodriguez later confessed to her crimes, according to a news release from the Rexburg Police Department.

Cendejas also pleaded guilty to similar charges and was sentenced.

Rodriguez was scheduled to be sentenced Dec. 12, 2016 but she did not show up at the Madison County District Court. A bench warrant was issued for her arrest.

Rodriguez has family in the Idaho Falls area and the Inland Empire area in Southern California. She is 4’11” and weighs 180 lbs. She has several tattoos on her arms, legs, and neck.

Rodriguez is known to have used several aliases including Ana Beltran, Leticia Flores, Anita Rodriguez and Michelle Rodriguez. She has also used several different spellings of her last name.

If you have information on where Peggy Rodriguez could be, you’re asked to call the Rexburg Police Department at (208) 359-3008.