Thousands in Rexburg kick off the school year with Celebrate Youth

Share This

REXBURG– Bouncy houses, a rock wall, a giant slip n’ slide, and giveaways pretty much scratches the surface of all the fun that was had the Celebrate Youth event at Smith Park Tuesday.

“We had the Rexburg Fire Department here and they were spraying down the slip n’ slide for all the kids that was fantastic,” Madison Cares project director Rick Croft says.

Madison Cares, Madison School District 321 and many sponsors brought the community this back-to-school event. Over 80 businesses in Rexburg were present as vendors and over 14,000 attended the event. Croft also says there were plenty of activities and games for families to take part in.

“We wanted it to be a bigger event than just a back to school party we wanted to celebrate all youth,” Croft says. “Look at it more as just a giant celebration for all youth.”

Local and state politicians like Senator Brent Hill and Idaho Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra attended the event.

“The mayor of Rexburg (Jerry Merrill) participated in our pie eating contest. That was pretty fun and exciting to see,” Croft says.

9-year-old Alyssa Brown says she enjoyed being with family while there and participating in the hair coloring booth. She says she enjoys when the community gets together for a kick-off party like this.

“People can get together and they can learn more about each other and they can have fun,” Alyssa says.

“It was all around a great event. If right now you’re thinking shoot I should have been there there’s always next year— Celebrate Youth 2019,” Croft says. “Come out and see us and have a good time.”