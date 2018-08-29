Tingey out; Idaho State University begins search for new athletic director

POCATELLO – Idaho State University’s Athletic Director Jeff Tingey has been let go.

Tingey was unexpectedly placed on administrative leave Friday, and on Wednesday, the university told EastIdahoNews.com he will not be returning.

“I can’t comment on this issue, other than to say this decision is about changing the direction in the athletic department,” ISU spokesman Stuart Summers told EastIdahoNews.com.

Tingey’s $150,000 contract expires in June, and he will remain on paid leave until that time.

The university is planning to announce an interim director soon as they begin a national search for a permanent director.

“Whoever is named as the interim director will not be a candidate for the permanent position,” Summers says.

Once the search for a permanent athletic director begins, Summer says the hiring process could take anywhere from three to five months.

The moves comes just two months after after Kevin Satterlee became president of ISU. It also comes amidst another shakeup at the University of Idaho. Earlier this month, the Idaho Board of Education fired athletic director Rob Spear after an investigation revealed he failed to properly report or address sexual assault allegations involving students. Spear will also continue to collect his $196,958-a-year salary into 2020, according to IdahoEdNews.org.