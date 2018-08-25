Town home fire in Idaho Falls causes $35,000 in damage, officials say

IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Fire Department is investigating a town home fire that occurred just before 11 p.m. Friday.

Bud Cranor, a spokesman for the city of Idaho Falls tells EastIdahoNews.com fire crews responded to a fire at 2803 Murwood. When they arrived, there was fire on the outside of the building.

They entered the home through the attic by cutting a hole in the roof.

No one was living there but damages are estimated at $35,000.

They have not determined an official cause of the fire, but they think it was started by a dryer.

The investigation is ongoing.