Town home fire in Idaho Falls causes $35,000 in damage, officials say
Rett Nelson, EastIdahoNews.com
Idaho Falls
Published at
IDAHO FALLS – Idaho Falls Fire Department is investigating a town home fire that occurred just before 11 p.m. Friday.
Bud Cranor, a spokesman for the city of Idaho Falls tells EastIdahoNews.com fire crews responded to a fire at 2803 Murwood. When they arrived, there was fire on the outside of the building.
They entered the home through the attic by cutting a hole in the roof.
No one was living there but damages are estimated at $35,000.
They have not determined an official cause of the fire, but they think it was started by a dryer.
The investigation is ongoing.
