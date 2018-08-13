TRAFFIC ALERT: One hospitalized in Sunnyside crash

UPDATE:

Traffic was officially cleared around 5:15 p.m.

Original Story:

IDAHO FALLS — A car crash on Sunnyside Road on Monday afternoon has caused traffic issues.

The police report a call came in around 3:30 p.m. after two vehicles wrecked at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and Rollandet Street. City police and firefighters responded to the crash.

A Trailblazer and a Hyundai Elantra were involved in the wreck. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Holly Cook says the woman driving the Hyundai was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. She sustained minor injuries.

Traffic will be diverted around the crash until about 5:30 p.m. Drivers are asked to stay clear of the area as traffic is congested.