Trash fire burns down barn in Jefferson County

RIGBY — A fire destroyed a hay barn in Jefferson County Saturday after someone ignored the burn ban and ignited some trash.

Central Fire District responded to 4208 East 300 North at around 3:15 p.m. and found the barn was engulfed along with approximately an acre of field, according to Central Fire Chief Carl Anderson.

The fire was mostly out by 5 p.m. and damages are estimated at around $5,000.

It’s unclear if anyone will be cited for the incident.

The burn ban in Jefferson County is in effect until Sept. 30.

