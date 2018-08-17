No fishing limit on Treasureton Reservoir due to dam repair

The following is a news release from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game.

The Southeast Regional Office of the Idaho Department of Fish and Game has been notified by the irrigation company managing Treasureton Reservoir that repairs on the dam are necessary. To complete the repairs, the reservoir needs to be drained. The reservoir will likely be drained mid-September. Fish in the reservoir will be killed as water levels become unsuitable.

Therefore, Fish and Game is issuing a salvage order for Treasureton Reservoir effective Aug. 18, 2018, through Nov. 1, 2018.

During the salvage order timeline at Treasureton Reservoir:

Fish may be taken by any method except use of firearms, explosives, chemicals, and electric current. Fishing with bait during the salvage timeline is allowed.

All bag, size, and number limits are suspended.

A valid Idaho fishing license is still required in accordance with Section 36-401, Idaho Code.

If water temperatures in Treasureton Reservoir drop sufficiently during the salvage timeline, Idaho Fish and Game may attempt moving some of the fish from the reservoir into other suitable waters in the southeast region.

For more information about this salvage order, contact the Idaho Fish and Game Southeast Regional Office in Pocatello at 208-232-4703.