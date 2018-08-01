Twin Falls woman reports being kidnapped, duct taped and forced into van

TWIN FALLS — Police are investigating a report of a kidnapping that occurred Tuesday evening in a Twin Falls neighborhood.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Canyon Street around 7 p.m. where a woman said she was “taken and duct taped” by two men.

The woman was reportedly forced into a full sized white van from the area of 6th Avenue West and Shoshone Street South, according to a news release from the Twin Falls Police Department. The victim told investigators she was able to escape from the van and climb out of Rock Creek Canyon in the area of the 200 block of Canyon Street.

Police released a photo of a white van they called a “vehicle of interest” but later determined it was not connected to the reported crime.

Officers continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call (208) 735-7200.