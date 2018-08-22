Two vehicles wreck during back to school traffic in Rexburg

REXBURG — It was the first day of school for families in Madison School District 321 and unfortunately two cars wrecked in the middle of the back-to-school rush.

The wreck happened on East 7th South this morning around 8:20 a.m. A gold Chevy Impala was traveling eastbound up the hill at the same time as black Toyota Corolla that was heading westbound down the hill.

The driver of the Impala was struck after it failed to yield while turning left onto Second East.

The Rexburg Police and Madison Fire Deparotment on South Second East after the wreck. | Courtesy image

Witnesses say the Corolla had the right of way but appeared to be traveling above the speed limit. Both of the drivers were female according to witnesses.

Airbags were deployed in one of the vehicles. Emergency services responded to the scene and checked out those in the cars.

The Rexburg Police Department and the Madison Fire Department were on scene.

The drivers, both in their mid-30s, were transported to Madison Memorial Hospital with unknown injuries, according to Rexburg Police Capt. Randy Lewis.

The scene has been cleared and police are continuing to investigate.