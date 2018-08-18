UPDATE: Artesian Fire now 1,000 acres, moving south

Share This

MENAN — The Artesian Fire has grown to more than 1,000 acres and is actively moving south from Idaho Highway 33, according to the Central Fire District officials.

The fire ignited around 11 a.m. Saturday, three miles east of Sage Junction along ID 33, Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee told EastIdahoNews.com.

The blaze has not impacted any structures, and has only burned grass and brush.

BLM officials say the fire was caused by lightning.

Central Fire District, Madison Fire Department, Roberts Fire District, Hamer Volunteer Fire Department, BLM, and US Forest Service have all responded to the blaze.

No closures are being reported, but residents are asked to avoid travel on ID 33.

Full containment of the blaze expected by Saturday evening.

The Artesian Fire is the seventh wildfire to start in the Menan Buttes area this season, Griffee said.

Courtesy Bureau of Land Management