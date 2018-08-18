UPDATE: Artesian Fire now 1,900 acres, one ranch threatened

MENAN — The Artesian Fire has grown to more than 1,900 acres and is moving south from Idaho Highway 33.

Bureau of Land Management spokeswoman Kelsey Griffee said the fire ignited around 11 a.m. Saturday, three miles east of Sage Junction along ID 33. The fire is mostly creeping and smoldering with intermittent flair ups, according to a BLM news release.

Thus far the blaze has only burned brush and grass, but one ranch about a half mile south of the fire is threatened. Madison Fire Department, Ucon Fire Department and Ammon Fire Department are assisting with structure protection.

Central Fire District, Roberts Volunteer Fire District, Hamer Volunteer Fire Department, BLM, and U.S. Forest Service are maintaining the fire lines.

BLM officials say the fire was caused by lightning.

No closures are being reported, but residents are asked to avoid travel on ID 33.

Full containment of the blaze is now expected Sunday.

The Artesian Fire is the seventh wildfire to start in the Menan Buttes area this season, Griffee said.

Courtesy Bureau of Land Management