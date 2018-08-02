UPDATE: Crews rescue those stranded at Heise Bridge

HEISE — Emergency crews rescued several people left stranded after their boats overturned while floating down the Snake River Thursday afternoon.

Jefferson County Sheriff Steve Anderson said one individual was able to get out of the river at the Heise Bridge and call 911.

“The victims were located together between Heise Campground and the Heise Bridge. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office seputies launched their boat and were able to retrieve all occupants unharmed from the water and transport them to the Heise Bridge. All the individuals involved were wearing life vests and were not transported by medical,” Anderson said.

Ambulances from the Idaho Falls Fire Department, Jefferson County Sheriff deputies and Central Fire District responded to the call.