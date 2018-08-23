UPDATE: Four people injured after fiery crash on US 26

RIRIE — Four people were injured during a severe two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 26 Thursday evening.

The crash occurred at about 7:20 p.m. at milepost 353, about four miles east of Ririe.

Police reports show Lisa Fowler, 49, of Jackson, Wyoming, was traveling eastbound on US 26 when her vehicle drifted over the center line, striking a westbound BMW X3 head-on, according to an Idaho State Police news release.

The BMW, which was driven by Donkguo Zhou, 44, of Richmond, British Columbia, caught fire after the collision, but all occupants were able to exit the vehicle safely. Central Fire District, assisted by the Idaho Falls Fire Department were able to extinguish the blaze.

Two passengers in Zhou’s vehicle were transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls by air ambulance. Fowler and another of Zhou’s passengers were taken to the hospital by ground ambulance.

Witnesses tell EastIdahoNews.com several of the passengers in Zhou’s vehicle were juveniles.

No details have been released about the condition of any of the vehicle occupants.

Everyone involved was wearing a seat belt.

