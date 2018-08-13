UPDATE: I-15 reopens following brush fires near Dubois

UPDATE

Interstate 15 has reopened between Dubois and Spencer following two fires Monday afternoon.

The fires have been put out but crews remain on scene to monitor hot spots.

ORIGINAL STORY

DUBOIS — Interstate 15 is closed between Dubois and Spencer as crews fight a brush fire.

The closure went into effect around 3:30 p.m. and affects traffic between Hamer Road (exit 150 in Dubois) and Stoddard Creek Road (exit 184 in Spencer).

Idaho Transportation Department cameras in the area show southbound traffic is at a standstill as drivers wait for the interstate to reopen.

Commuters are urged to use an alternative route.

EastIdahoNews.com has reached out to ITD and ISP for additional information. We will post it when we receive it.