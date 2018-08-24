UPDATE: Idaho Falls field fire burns 25 acres, nearly contained

UPDATE

The following is a news release from the Idaho Falls Fire Department.

IDAHO FALLS — At approximately 4:30 p.m. the city of Idaho Falls Fire Department responded to the sandy dune area between 1st East and Saddle Horn Drive near 97th South today after receiving a call of a large brush fire in the area.

Two light brush trucks, one heavy brush truck, a tactical tender, a regular tender, three engines and a battalion chief responded in addition to crews from Bonneville County and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s office.

The fire was limited to approximately 25 acres mainly involving brush and weeds on and around the sandy dunes in the area and in stubble in the surrounding fields . No structures were involved. According to Idaho Falls Battalion Chief Lance Johnson, at approximately 5:45 p.m. the fire was approximately 75 percent contained and under control.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — A field fire is burning south of Idaho Falls near South Saddle Drive in Bonneville County.

The fire, which ignited just after 43: p.m., is not threatening any structures at this time, according to city spokesman Bud Cranor.

The fire has burned several acres, of grass, weeds and stubble, but Idaho Falls Fire Department crews are working to put out the blaze.

No word on what caused the fire.