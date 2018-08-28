UPDATE: Idaho Falls man, passenger injured in semi crash

UPDATE

The following is an update from Idaho State Police:

On Tuesday, August, 28, at 8:41 a.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a single-vehicle crash westbound on SH28 at milepost 77, east of Leadore in Lemhi County.

Ramon Palacios, 36, of Idaho Falls, was driving westbound in a 2015 cargo truck. The vehicle veered off the shoulder of the westbound side, overcorrected and crossed both lanes of travel. The vehicle veered into the shoulder on the eastbound side, overcorrected, the vehicle rolled and came to rest on its top in the westbound lane.

Palacios and his passenger, Julian Milano, 33, of Shelley, were both wearing seatbelts.

Palacios was transported by ground ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls. Milano was transported by ground to Steele Memorial Medical Center in Salmon.

The westbound lane was blocked for approximately 5 hours.

ORIGINAL STORY

LEADORE — Idaho State Police are on the scene of a semi truck rollover between Gilmore and Leadore in Lemhi County.

The crash happened on State Highway 28 at milepost 77. The driver sustained minor injuries, according to authorities.

The westbound lane is currently blocked and drivers in the area are asked to use caution. Further information is expected to be released later.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.