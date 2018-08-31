UPDATE: Local man dead after horrific crash on U.S. 26

RIRIE — A Tetonia man was killed early Friday morning after a horrific crash on U.S. Highway 26 two miles west of the Swan Valley area.

Police reports show at about 3:30 a.m. Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies, Swan Valley Fire and Idaho Falls Ambulance responded to a two-vehicle crash involving a newer white Dodge Pickup and a semi 10 wheel box truck. The pickup was traveling westbound and collided head-on with the semi-truck that was east bound.

The driver of the Dodge pickup was identified as Charles H. Weathington, 27, of Tetonia. He died at the scene.

The driver of the semi-truck, whose name has not been released, was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center by ambulance with minor injuries.

The crash completely blocked Highway 26 for about four hours while deputies and emergency personnel secured the scene.