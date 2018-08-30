UPDATE: Pickup truck pulling camper overturns on I-15 in Idaho Falls

Share This

IDAHO FALLS — A pickup truck pulling a camp trailer overturned on Interstate 15 near Sunnyside Road Thursday evening around 6:40 p.m. leaving traffic completely blocked in the northbound lanes.

Witnesses say it originally appeared to be a semi truck involved in the crash. It’s unknown if anyone was injured but emergency crews were on the scene within minutes.

A tow truck arrived to remove the truck and camper around 7:30 p.m. If you are traveling on I-15, be prepared for delays and try to avoid the area.

EastIdahoNews.com will post updates as we receive them.

Courtesy Sheldon Furniss