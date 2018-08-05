UPDATE: Power restored to majority of customers

UPDATE 5:15 p.m.

IDAHO FALLS – Power is quickly being restored to Rocky Mountain Power customers impacted by the outage.

Rocky Mountain Power’s website indicates there are currently two outages in eastern Idaho.

Sunday’s power outage was caused by multiple downed power lines. Power should be fully restored by 7 p.m.

ORIGINAL STORY:

IDAHO FALLS — Over 3,000 Rocky Mountain Power customers in Bonneville, Jefferson and Madison Counties experienced a power outage Sunday afternoon.

Nearly 2,500 customers in Jefferson County, 700 in Bonneville County and just over 100 in Madison County lost electricity around 3:30 p.m.

Officials have received reports of power poles being knocked down and they are working to fix the issue. Power should be restored by 7 p.m.

Stay with EastIdahoNews.com for updates.