Utah pilot dies after crashing plane into his own home, police say

The pilot of an airplane dies when the aircraft crashes into a house at 584 E. Canyon Road in Payson Monday, Aug. 13, 2018. The two people inside the house escaped safely, officials said. | Courtesy KSL TV, Chopper Five

PAYSON, Utah — A man died when he flew a small airplane into his own home early Monday morning following a domestic dispute, police told KSL.com.

The deceased is identified as Duane Youd, according to Payson police Sgt. Noemi Sandoval.

Police arrested Youd about 7:30 p.m. Sunday following a domestic dispute at the home near 600 E. Canyon Road, Sandoval said. He was released from the Utah County Jail on bail, then followed procedure in requesting a police escort to retrieve belongings at the home about midnight.

A short time later, Youd flew a borrowed plane from the Spanish Fork airport and crashed it into his home about 2:30 a.m. Youd died on scene, and his wife and a juvenile inside the home escaped safely, Sandoval said.

The plane clipped the corner of a garage across the street but missed power lines as it crashed. The incident could have been much worse, Sandoval said.

Pictures sent to KSL show the plane in the front yard of the damaged home.

The plane and the house apparently caught fire but the flames have been extinguished.

Police are aware of one other domestic violence incident in which Youd was arrested within the past year, Sandoval said.

FAA investigators already on scene will be joined by NTSB investigators this afternoon.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Contributing: Caitlin Burchill and Shara Park, KSL TV; Peter Samore, KSL Newsradio

