Utah pilot dies after crashing plane into his own home, police say

PAYSON, Utah — A man died when he flew a small airplane into his own home early Monday morning following a domestic dispute, police told KSL.com.

The deceased is identified as Duane Youd, according to Payson police Sgt. Noemi Sandoval.

Police arrested Youd about 7:30 p.m. Sunday following a domestic dispute at the home near 600 E. Canyon Road, Sandoval said. He was released from the Utah County Jail on bail, then followed procedure in requesting a police escort to retrieve belongings at the home about midnight.

A short time later, Youd flew a borrowed plane from the Spanish Fork airport and crashed it into his home about 2:30 a.m. Youd died on scene, and his wife and a juvenile inside the home escaped safely, Sandoval said.

#BREAKING: Payson PD says Duane Youd was arrested for a domestic violence incident involving his wife just a couple of hours before he flew a plane into his home. He died. His wife and a juvenile inside the home escaped without injury. https://t.co/oH2nrOcXo2 @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/U18t7ttfe5 — Caitlin Burchill (@newsyCaitlin) August 13, 2018

The plane clipped the corner of a garage across the street but missed power lines as it crashed. The incident could have been much worse, Sandoval said.

Neighbors say a resident of the home that was hit by the plane is a pilot. We’ve asked police if he was the pilot in this case. They say they’re not releasing more information until FAA arrives on scene. @KSL5TV https://t.co/I9p3WeRl1A — Caitlin Burchill (@newsyCaitlin) August 13, 2018

Another look from @KSLChopper5 above the scene where a small plane crashed into a house in Payson, UT. Pilot was killed, 2 people inside the home escaped the fire. #Utah #breaking #kslam #nbc #planecrash @KSL5TV pic.twitter.com/M44pVvPwFT — Shara Park (@KSLSharaPark) August 13, 2018

Pictures sent to KSL show the plane in the front yard of the damaged home.

The plane and the house apparently caught fire but the flames have been extinguished.

Police are aware of one other domestic violence incident in which Youd was arrested within the past year, Sandoval said.

FAA investigators already on scene will be joined by NTSB investigators this afternoon.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

Contributing: Caitlin Burchill and Shara Park, KSL TV; Peter Samore, KSL Newsradio