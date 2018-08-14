Will Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot retire? Find out at 1 p.m.

IDAHO FALLS — The fate of Melaleuca CEO Frank VanderSloot will be determined at 1 p.m. today.

That’s when VanderSloot — who turned 70 today — will attempt to break a world rowing record. If he fails to complete the 100-meter row in under 15.3 seconds, he will retire.

“If I break the record, I think it will say that I’m young enough to stay at the helm of Melaleuca for, I’m hoping, another 10 to 20 years,” VanderSloot said in an interview with EastIdahoNews.com. “If not, maybe it’s evidence that I’m aging as rapidly as anyone else.”

VanderSloot credits his company’s Peak Performance Pack as the reason he’s able to compete for the record.

“I want to make a statement about our product, and that’s why I’m doing this,” he said.

