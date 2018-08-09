Woman killed after grain truck overturns and smashes into guard rail

AMERICAN FALLS — The Power County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of a woman after a grain truck overturned and smashed into a guard rail near American Falls.

The fatality crash occurred on Idaho Highway 39 at around 7:45 a.m. Thursday near the American Falls Dam.

Power County Deputy Bryon Marshall tells EastIdahoNews.com the crash occurred as the truck was rounding a corner, but it’s unclear exactly what caused the vehicle to overturn.

When emergency crews arrived on scene they discovered an adult female passenger had been killed. She has not been identified as notification of family members is pending.

Preston Medinger, of Rockland, is believed to have been driving the vehicle. He was extracted from the vehicle and transported to Portneuf Medical Center with unknown injuries.

Idaho State Police are assisting with the investigation.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this story as more details become available.