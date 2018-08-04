Woman seriously injured in accidental Nampa shooting

NAMPA (KIVI) — A 45-year-old woman is seriously injured after what appears to be an accidental shooting in a Nampa neighborhood.

The Nampa Police Department is investigating the shooting which took place Friday evening on the 500 block of 17th Ave. S. in Nampa. Police responded to the incident on August 3rd at 9:27 p.m.

Officials say an adult female, age 45, was in the front yard of a residence near her vehicle when she was struck in the chest by a single gunshot. The shot appears to have come from a residence across the street and police believe they have identified the shooter, a male adult age 63.

At this point in the investigation the shooting appears to be accidental, and the result of unsafe firearms handling. The bullet appears to have gone through the wall of a residence before striking the victim.

The injuries to the victim are serious and possibly life-threatening.

This case is currently under investigation and charges have not yet been submitted to the prosecutor’s office.

“This situation is an important reminder for everyone who owns firearms to handle them safely,” said Lieutenant Eric Skoglund.

All gun owners need to ALWAYS practice the rules of firearm safety which include:

1. Treat every firearm as if it is loaded.

2. Keep your finger off the trigger until ready to shoot.

3. Always know your backstop.

4. Never point a gun at anything you don’t intend to shoot.

