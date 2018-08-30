Young man who inspired thousands dies at home

IDAHO FALLS — Jesse Shane Brown, a man described as a kind, loving, strong “cancer warrior,” passed away early Thursday morning at his home. The 21-year-old lived life to the fullest – especially in his final weeks.

Jesse was diagnosed with osteosarcoma when he was 10 years old and ended up having his right leg amputated. Two years ago, the cancer came back and Jesse battled numerous tumors in several parts of his body.

EastIdahoNews.com surprised Jesse at his home in July as part of our Feel Good Friday series. He had asked to experience as many things as possible during his final weeks of life so he was given Chukars tickets, restaurant and movie gift certificates, rodeo passes and State Fair tickets.

Jesse’s father, Tony Brown, had flown in from New Mexico after receiving word that time with his son was short.

“I expected him to be just wiped out when I got here,” Tony said at the time. “But that’s not so. He’s tenacious. He’s got a lot of energy. He’s inspiring people and doing well.”

After the segment, multiple agencies and organizations reached out to Jesse to provide “experiences.” He spent a few hours as an honorary firefighter with the Idaho Falls Fire Department. He threw an opening pitch at an Idaho Falls Chukars game. He took a ride in an Air Idaho helicopter over the Grand Tetons.

“I want to experience everything I can while I’m still able to,” Jesse told EastIdahoNews.com last week.

News of Jesse’s death spread quickly on social media and his Facebook page is flooded with memories, messages and condolences.

“His courage never dimmed. His willingness to continue never changed. Cancer took his body and that isn’t fair. Jesse said in a recent news interview that he hoped to inspire others. I’ve never met anyone of any age that inspired a community more. You nailed it, Jesse,” one person wrote.

Another said, “I don’t know why the world works the way it does, but I do know that in your 21 years on this earth you taught an endless amount of people an endless amount of lessons. I will never forget the things you taught me or the example you set.”

“I am just happy all of your pain is gone and you don’t have to suffer anymore. Please watch over all of us from heaven and stay closer to the ones who are having a harder time with your passing. You are loved and missed by so many Jesse,” wrote another.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 2 at Watersprings Church, 4250 South 25th East. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.

Condolences may be sent to the family by clicking here.