You’re invited to an up close and personal look at the Teton Range glaciers

Share This

The following is a news release from Grand Teton National Park.

MOOSE, Wyoming – Grand Teton National Park staff will host a citizen science glacier survey Labor Day weekend, September 1 and 2. The effort is the first of its kind in the park and will give citizen volunteers the opportunity to participate in glacier monitoring efforts in the Teton Range. Options for participation are flexible-people may join both days, or for just a couple hours. Those interested should contact grte_glacier_monitoring@nps.gov for more information and to make arrangements.

Working alongside park experts, participants will photograph the Schoolroom Glacier to create a digital three-dimensional model of its surface. This model will be used to track changes in the glacier’s volume over time. Participants will also have the opportunity to learn about glacial change in the Teton Range and the science behind other monitoring efforts.

This event is free and open to the public. Participants should be able to hike the strenuous trail to the head of the South Fork of Cascade Canyon, a one-way distance of 10 miles with over 3,000 feet of elevation gain. Participants should also bring a camera or smartphone if they have one.

Limited backcountry campsites have been reserved in the nearby camping zone for participants. These sites can be reserved by contacting grte_glacier_monitoring@nps.gov.

Grand Teton National Park’s iconic glaciers have retreated, some significantly, since they were first surveyed in the 1950s. They play a critical role within the park as they provide a year-round cold water source for mountain streams and the plants and animals that rely on them. They are also an unforgettable part of the mountain experience in the park, with several prominent glaciers visible from roadside overlooks and accessible to hikers and climbers.