1 dead, 2 with minor injuries following Utah crash, officials say

CACHE COUNTY, Utah — One person is dead after being ejected from a car in an early-morning crash in which alcohol is thought to be a factor, officials said.

The crash took place about 12:49 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of state Route 23 and state Route 30, about six miles west of Logan in Cache County, Utah Highway Patrol officials said in a statement on the agency’s website.

A Chevrolet Blazer was heading south on Route 23 and went through a stop sign at the intersection, colliding with the passenger side of a Ford F-150, UHP officials said. The F-150 was heading west on Route 30.

The driver of the Blazer, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the car and had fatal injuries, according to UHP.

The passenger in the Blazer and the driver of the F-150 were taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, officials said. The passenger of the Blazer also was not wearing a seatbelt, UHP said.

Officials suspect alcohol is a possible factor in the crash for the Blazer driver, UHP said.

The Utah Highway Patrol did not provide any other details about the crash or the people involved. This story will be updated as more information is made available.

