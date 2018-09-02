2 people killed after slamming into semi near Idaho-Wyoming border

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

On Friday, Sept. 7, at approximately 6:48 a.m. Idaho State Police investigated a two-vehicle, head-on crash on State Highway 34 at milepost 107.7, about 6 miles west of the Idaho-Wyoming border.

A 2018 Dodge travel van was eastbound on Highway 34 near milepost 107 when the vehicle crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 1993 Kenworth semi-truck pulling a trailer. Both vehicles came to rest on the shoulder of the road.

The two occupants in the van succumbed to their injuries at the scene of the crash. Their names are being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the commercial vehicle, Michael Garvin, 62, of Idaho Falls, was not transported.

The highway was blocked for about three hours, when one lane was cleared for traffic. The highway was completely clear at about 11:30 a.m.