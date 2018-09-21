21-year-old killed in northern Idaho crash

The following is a news release from Idaho State Police.

NEZ PERCE COUNTY — On Sept. 20, at approximately 11:33 p.m., the Idaho State Police investigated a fatal crash that occurred on US-95 at milepost 324.7, two miles south of the Genesee Jct.

A Red 1996 Dodge R2500 pickup being driven by 21-year-old Tristan W. Shaffer was traveling northbound when the vehicle left the road on the right shoulder, rolling multiple times. Shaffer was pronounced deceased at the scene. No seatbelt was worn.

One northbound lane of travel was blocked for approximately 2.5 hours. Investigation continues by the Idaho State Police.