4 people hospitalized after crash on I-15

Nate Sunderland
Nate Sunderland

Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — Idaho State Police are investigating an apparent single-vehicle crash on Interstate 15 near the Love’s Gas Station and milepost 113.

It’s unclear how the crash occurred, but ISP says the van rolled off the road and landed in the ditch.

Four people were transported by ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center with minor injures.

The road was briefly blocked, but traffic is flowing again.

EastIdahoNews.com will update this article with more details as they become available.

