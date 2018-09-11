59 cats seized from ‘cramped, disease-filled’ Idaho hotel room

Share This

The following is a news release from the Idaho Humane Society.

BOISE — Idaho Humane Society Humane Officers jumped into action after learning of a hoarding situation where dozens of cats were languishing in a cramped and disease-filled domicile.

We rescued the cats and kittens over the course of two days in mid-July and have been caring for them since. What began as 59 seized felines has grown to 77; many of the cats were pregnant and began having babies at our shelter. Nine cats passed away or were euthanized due to medical conditions.

The cats were being hoarded at the Super 8 Motel near the Boise Airport, according to the Idaho Statesman.

The judge overseeing the case granted custody of the cats and kittens to the Idaho Humane Society due to a bond forfeiture. To date, the Idaho Humane Society has spent $29,684.18 caring for the cats.

While the defendant, whose name has not been released, is responsible to repay the Idaho Humane Society restitution for the feeding, medical care, and housing of the cats, historically the Idaho Humane Society has never received any compensation.

The case is still pending in court.

The Idaho Humane Society maintains a toll-free animal cruelty and neglect hotline to receive reports of suspected animal cruelty, neglect, or animal fighting, from citizens throughout the region, the number is 1-866-430-9432.

If you are interested in adopting, you can see available animals here.