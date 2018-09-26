70-year-old woman hit by car in Ammon

AMMON — A 70-year-old woman is reportedly in critical condition after she was struck by a car at the intersection of 17th Street and Curlew Drive.

Emergency crews responded scene at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday and transported the woman to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.

The woman has not been identified, and it’s unclear if anyone was cited in the incident.

EastIdahoNews.com will post more details when they are available.