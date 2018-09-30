A combination of two popular dishes into one family favorite

Share This

In the almost thirty years of being a mother, I rarely had an evening that I didn’t fix dinner and have my children sit at the table to eat it. It was part tradition/part necessity. It was healthier and far less expensive to cook at home.

When my children were young they often felt abused by the fact that they were forced to eat homemade meals rather than enjoy a quick trip to a fast food place or have a pizza delivered. During those abusive years for my children, I found ways to combine the flavors they enjoyed into meals that were healthy, delicious, and easy to prepare. My Pizza Spaghetti is a great example. It combines spicy Italian sausage with mushrooms in a marinara sauce. I then add any combination of “toppings”- black olives, pepperoni, and tomatoes. It not only tastes wonderful, the incredible aroma of this sauce as it simmers, makes the entire house feel warm and inviting. I guess it’s working, as there are rarely leftovers!

Belle’s Pizza Spaghetti 1 pound of ground beef

½ pound of bulk Italian sausage

1 cup chopped onion

1 teaspoon of minced garlic

4 cups spaghetti sauce

1 (15 ounce) can diced tomatoes

1 teaspoon Italian seasoning

½ cup chopped pepperoni

1 (2.25 ounce) can sliced black olives

Shredded Mozzarella cheese Brown the ground beef and sausage. Add the onion and mushrooms and cook until tender. Add the garlic and cook a minute longer. Add the tomatoes, Italian seasoning, olives, and pepperoni. Cover and simmer until hot- about 10 minutes. Serve over cooked noodles and sprinkle with shredded mozzarella cheese.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.