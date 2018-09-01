A coyote serenade under a moonlit sky during a guided tour in Harriman State Park

As the smoke-colored sun settled behind Thurmon Ridge, a pair of sandhill cranes began their calling as 90 hikers crossed the meadow north of the Rainroad Ranch at Harriman State Park. My wife and I had joined the group for a 2.5 mile hike in hopes of watching the full moon rise over the eastern mountains of Island Park.

“The moon should rise about half an hour after sunset,” Renee Tucker, our guide, said as we were leaving the Jones House at the ranch. “Hopefully the smoke and the thin clouds will let us see the moon before it gets too high.”

Tucker is part of the staff at Harriman and is an Interpretive Programs specialist who is in her third year helping with activities at the park. A New York native via Arizona, she covered the use of bear spray before we headed out to Thurmon overlook to watch for the moon. Bear spray was not needed. The 90 hikers kept up a soft chatter that kept most animals hidden and well beyond spray range.

Among the hikers we discovered neighbors, old friends, made new friends and enjoyed the easy hike to the overlook. Sandhill cranes, Canada geese, a few warblers and even a nighthawk greeted the group as we interrupted their evening meals.

We had hoped to see some elk in the meadow, but they remained hidden. We spotted four cows in the trees along Golden Lake once we got to the outlook. Even a pack of coyotes provided a serenade for the hikers as we waited for the moon to appear. It looked like the moon was going to disappoint us so after 45 minutes of waiting, a few of the hikers started heading back while my wife and I walked over to the Becker Yurt.

Once we got a short distance from the group, we were able to hear the evening calls of birds, coyotes and even a lone bugle of young bull elk, the first one of the season for me. We also heard some of the cows barking on both sides of Golden Lake.

At 8:50, most of the group started back to the Jones House when a faint orange glow appeared through the heavy smoke. The moon had arrived and cheers along the trail could be heard. The moon played hide-and-seek with us as it dodged back and forth between the scattered clouds as we finished the hike.

Some of the grown-ups were disappointed, but the kids were not. They hiked, played tag and raced along the easy trail with their head lamps aglow. To me, it was a great experience and we will do it again.

On Thursday I stopped in at the Harriman office to visit with Kyle Babbitt, the office specialist about the other hikes they have planned for the future.

“Anytime the moon and the weather cooperates with us, we have a full moon hike even in the winter,” Babbitt said. “In the winter we will have smaller groups that we will take on snowshoes or cross country skis as the snow creates a different experience.”

Upcoming hikes at Harriman will be the Silver Lake and Snake River Walk on September 15, which will be about 2.6 miles starting at 9:30 a.m. and then on September 22 will be a 3.9 mile hike to Golden Lake.

“The elk should be bugling and the trees will be in their fall colors which will make these hikes very enjoyable,” said Babbitt.

Whether you want to hike with a guided group or with a small group of friends, Harriman State Park is a great place to do it.