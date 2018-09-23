A delicious quiche to help you use all that zucchini from your garden

The zucchini season is in full swing and because I am after all, the “Zucchini Houdini”, I wanted to share another of my recipes using this versatile and healthy vegetable.

My zucchini artichoke quiche is a favorite. It is full of unexpected flavor. This crust less quiche is great for lunch or a light dinner. The artichokes make it tangy and delicious and it couldn’t be simpler to make. Just mix it together, pour it in the plate, and bake!

And for lots of delicious zucchini recipes, check out my bestselling cookbook “The Zucchini Houdini”. It’s available online and in bookstores.

Belle’s Zucchini Artichoke Quiche 4 eggs beaten

½ cup oil

3 cups shredded zucchini

2 teaspoons minced garlic

1 (15 ounce) can quartered artichokes hearts (drained and chopped)

½ cup shredded parmesan cheese

1 cup biscuit mix

½ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon pepper

½ teaspoon oregano In a large bowl, mix together the eggs, oil, zucchini, garlic, artichokes hearts and cheese. In another bowl, stir together the biscuit mix, salt, pepper, and oregano. Add the dry ingredients to the egg mixture and blend well. Pour this into a greased 9 inch pie plate and bake in a 350 degree oven for 45 to 55 minutes or until a knife comes out clean and the top is firm and lightly browned.

Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.