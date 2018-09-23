A delicious quiche to help you use all that zucchini from your garden
Brenda Stanley, EastIdahoNews.com columnist
Tales of the Dinner Belle
Published at
Tales of the Dinner Belle
The zucchini season is in full swing and because I am after all, the “Zucchini Houdini”, I wanted to share another of my recipes using this versatile and healthy vegetable.
My zucchini artichoke quiche is a favorite. It is full of unexpected flavor. This crust less quiche is great for lunch or a light dinner. The artichokes make it tangy and delicious and it couldn’t be simpler to make. Just mix it together, pour it in the plate, and bake!
And for lots of delicious zucchini recipes, check out my bestselling cookbook “The Zucchini Houdini”. It’s available online and in bookstores.
Brenda Stanley is the mother of five children, including two sets of twins and a grandmother of seven. She is a cookbook author and novelist. For more recipes and information, visit her website www.brendastanleybooks.com.
Respond to this story