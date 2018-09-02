A portion of this street will be closed beginning Tuesday

The following is a news release from the city of Idaho Falls.

IDAHO FALLS – On Tuesday TMC Contractors Inc. will temporarily close the right lane of traffic on Channing Way at the southeast corner of E 25th Street and Channing Way. The lane closure is necessary to widen the road and add a right turn lane to accommodate increased traffic in that area.

Traffic will be diverted to the left turn lane while the right turn lane is being constructed. Following the completion of this section of roadway, the right lane of E. 25th Street, at this same corner, will then close temporarily for the remaining portion of the project.

The anticipated completion time is mid-October.

Please reduce speeds, obey posted traffic control signage and use caution near construction crews in the vicinity.

We appreciate your patience. If you have any questions about this project, please call TMC Contractors Inc. at (208) 529-9895.

